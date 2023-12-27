CUET PG 2024: NTA made major changes in the application procedure, check website, fees, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 application starts

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made significant changes to the application procedure for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) on December 26. The application procedure for the admission procedure has been started by the apex testing agency. Before applying to the online applications, the candidates are required to check the new changes in the application procedure. This includes the website, application fee, number of test papers, exam duration, number of questions, and exam city centers. The details are given below.

CUET PG 2024: NTA launches new website for application form submission

Earlier, the application form CUET PG 2024 was hosted on the website of cuet.nta.nic.in. Now, it is available on the website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The new website has uploaded all the essential information about the entrance exam application procedure. This includes the syllabus, answers to frequently asked questions, and other details on eligibility, number of subjects, and participating universities and colleges.

NTA increases application fee for CUET PG 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also hiked the application fee for all category candidates by Rs. 200 compared to last year. Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 1,200 and those under OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS will have to pay Rs 1,000. Last year, the application fee for additional test papers was Rs. 500, it is now hiked to Rs. 100. Now, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 600 for each extra test papers they wish to appear. Candidates from outside of India applying for up to two test papers will have to pay Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 2,000 for additional papers. Earlier, it was Rs. 5,000 and Rs 1,500 respectively.

Students can select a maximum four exam papers

Candidates must choose a maximum of four exam paper codes in total. The candidates can choose a general paper as a subject. Unlike in previous years, there would be no general test with each paper. The comprehension part of these two papers would be in English or Hindi. The candidate chooses the language during registration.

NTA changes exam duration for CUET PG 2024 Exam

The apex testing agency has also changed the exam duration. The exam duration for CUET PG exam which was earlier 120 minutes has now been reduced to 105 minutes. The exam will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift exam will be from 9 am to 10.45 am. The second shift exam will be from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift will be from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

CUET PG 2024 exam cities reduced to 300

The number of exam cities has also been reduced by the NTA. Last year, there were a total of 337 centres in India which is now reduced to 300. The total number of exam cities including the centre outside India is 324. Candidates can select two cities based on their permanent or present address.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What is the age limit for applying to the CUET PG 2023?

Answer. For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2024, there is no age limit for the candidates.

2. Who is eligible to appear in CUET PG 2023?

Answer. The candidates who have passed the bachelor's degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2024 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2024 exam.

3. What is the purpose of conducting CUET PG 2023?

Answer. The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2024-25.

4. How many questions will be asked in CUET PG 2023 exam?

Answer. The Question paper will have 75 Questions