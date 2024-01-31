CUET PG 2024 extended registration window closing today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, here's easy steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 extended registration window closing today

CUET PG 2024 extended registration window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to postgraduate programmes today, January 31. All those who have yet not submitted their application can do so by 11.50 pm on Wednesday through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last date of application was scheduled for January 24, but due to popular demand, the agency decided to extend the application period. According to the revised schedule, the candidates can remit their application fees by February 1 at 11.50 pm. The correction window for CUET PG 2024 will open on February 2 and conclude on February 4. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications smoothly.

How to apply for CUET PG 2024?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Navigate the login link under candidate activity

Now, click on 'New Registration' and complete the registration process

Log in with generated credentials and fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit' button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CUET PG 2024 application fee

General category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200 for two papers, plus an additional Rs. 600 for each additional paper. Regardless of their category, candidates who choose to take up to two test papers in test centers outside of India must pay an application fee of Rs. 6000.