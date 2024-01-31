CUET PG 2024 extended registration window closing today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, here's easy steps to apply
CUET PG 2024 extended registration window is closing today, January 31. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the closure of application window. Check how to apply, application fee, important dates, and other details below.
CUET PG 2024 extended registration window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to postgraduate programmes today, January 31. All those who have yet not submitted their application can do so by 11.50 pm on Wednesday through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier, the last date of application was scheduled for January 24, but due to popular demand, the agency decided to extend the application period. According to the revised schedule, the candidates can remit their application fees by February 1 at 11.50 pm. The correction window for CUET PG 2024 will open on February 2 and conclude on February 4. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications smoothly.
How to apply for CUET PG 2024?
Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
Navigate the login link under candidate activity
Now, click on 'New Registration' and complete the registration process
Log in with generated credentials and fill out the application form carefully
Upload the required documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on 'submit' button
Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
CUET PG 2024 application fee
General category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs. 1,200 for two papers, plus an additional Rs. 600 for each additional paper. Regardless of their category, candidates who choose to take up to two test papers in test centers outside of India must pay an application fee of Rs. 6000.
Category
Application Fee for up to two papers
Application Fee for additional papers
General
Rs. 1200
Rs. 600
OBC-NCL/General/EWS
Rs. 1000
Rs. 500
SC/ST/Third Gender
Rs. 900
Rs. 500
PwBD
Rs. 800
Rs. 500
Payment Mode: An applicant can make payment through net-banking/debit/credit card/UPI/Wallet. GST and other taxes as applicable by Govt. of India/ Bank to be paid by the candidate. Applicants are advised to read Payment instructions carefully before paying the application fee.