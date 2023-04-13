CTET Result 2023: CBSE CTET Certificate, Marksheet available on Digilocker; How to download

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CBSE CTET Certificate available on Digilocker

CTET Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will upload the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022 marksheets and certificates on DigiLocker shortly. The candidates who have appeared for the CTET 2022 December session can download their marksheets and certificates by using the registered mobile number.

The board has declared the CTET result 2023 on March 3 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. According to the official notification a total of 17,04,282 candidates registered for the CTET December 2022 examination, of which 14,22,959 appeared for the exam while 5,79,844 candidates qualified the exam.

In CTET Paper 2, a total of 15,39,464 candidates registered for the exam, of which 12,76,071 candidates appeared in the exam, while 3,76,025 passed the exam. Aspirants can check their CTET result by logging in through the official website-- ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CTET Certificates, Marksheets: How to Download on Digilocker

