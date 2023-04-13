Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
UGC NET December 2022 Result Today; Know when, where to check

UGC NET Result December Session: Aspirants who took the exam can check their UGC NET result 2023 by using the application number and date of birth.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: April 13, 2023 11:23 IST
UGC NET Result 2023 dor December session to be out today

UGC NET Result December Session: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGCT NET) December 2022 result today, April 13. The official websites-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in will host the UGCT NET result for December session. The UGC NET December result is expected to be declared anytime soon.

Aspirants who took the exam can check their UGC NET result 2023 by using the application number and date of birth. The UGC NET exam was organised in five phases for 83 subjects between February 21 and March 16, 2023.

UGC NET December Result 2022: How to Check?

Candidates can check the UGC NET December Result 2022 by following the simple steps provided below.

  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'NTA UGC NET December Result' link.
  • Next, log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • NTA UGC NET result 2023 will appear on the screen.
  • Download UGC NET December Result PDF and save it for future reference.

UGC NET Result 2023: Marking Scheme

NTA will use the following marking scheme to prepare the NTA Score and UGC NET Result 2022 December session.

  • Candidates will get two marks (+2) for each correct answer. 
  • The UGC NET December paper does not contain negative markings for incorrect answers. 
  • There will be no marks for unattempted or unanswered questions. 
  • Multiple responses will not be considered by the NTA.
  • It should be noted that if a question is incorrect or there is any discrepancy, only those candidates who attempted the question will get the mark.
  • If a question is incorrect and dropped by the NTA, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to those candidates who have attempted the question.

