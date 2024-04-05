CTET July 2024 Registration: CBSE to close extended application window today, Here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : CTET CTET July 2024 Registration window closing today, April 5.

CTET July 2024 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window today for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024. All those who have yet not registered for the above exam can do so before the last date. No application will be accepted after the last date. Earlier, the last date of application was April 2, 2024.

The official notice reads, 'The last date for submission of online Applications for CTET-July,2024 has been extended up to 05/04/2024 (Before 11:59 PM). Applicants facing any technical issue while filling CTET application form may contact: 8802580447,” reads the notification.'

When will CTET July 2024 exam be conducted?

CBSE will conduct the 19th edition of the CTET July 2024 exam on July 7. The exam will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country. The exam city slip will be released prior twenty days of the exam.

How to register for CTET July 2024?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on 'CTET July 2024 application'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application forms

Fill out the application form, pay an application fee and submit form

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

CTET July 2024 Application Fee

Category Only paper 1 or paper 2 Both paper 1 and 2 General/OBC(NCL) Rs.1000/- Rs.1200/- SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs.500/- Rs.600/-

CTET July 2024: Things required at the time of registration