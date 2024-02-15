Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
CTET 2024 Result Declared: CBSE releases CTET January exam scorecards at ctet.nic.in, Here's direct link

CTET 2024 Result has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates can download CTET January exam scorecards by following the easy steps given in this article. Check direct link, and other details about the next procedure.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 19:25 IST
CTET January 2024 Result Declared
Image Source : FILE CTET 2024 Result Declared

CTET 2024 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, February 15. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2024 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, ctet.nic.in. 

To download CBSE CTET January 2024 exam result, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided step-by-step guide below. 

How to download CBSE CTET 2024 Result?

  • Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE CTET 2024 Result'
  • It will redirect you to the login page 
  • Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page
  • CBSE CTET 2024 result will appear on the screen
  • Download CBSE CTET 2024 result and save it for future reference

CBSE CTET 2024 result direct download link

The board conducted the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country, wherein 84 per cent attendance was recorded. This year, a total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift, or Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift, or Paper I, was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Details Mentioned on CTET 2024 Scorecard

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards.

Candidate’s name

Roll number
Father’s name
Mother’s name
Category
Subject
Exam qualifying status
Marks in each subject 
Total marks in CTET

How to get CTET January 2024 Marksheets?

The candidates will be able to download CTET January 2024 Marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker. As per the CBSE statement, individual digilocker accounts of students, who appeared in the exam, will be created and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered.

