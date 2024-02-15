CTET 2024 Result Declared: CBSE releases CTET January exam scorecards at ctet.nic.in, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET 2024 Result Declared

CTET 2024 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today, February 15. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2024 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

To download CBSE CTET January 2024 exam result, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided step-by-step guide below.

How to download CBSE CTET 2024 Result?

Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CBSE CTET 2024 Result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page

CBSE CTET 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download CBSE CTET 2024 result and save it for future reference

CBSE CTET 2024 result direct download link

The board conducted the 18th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET January 2024) on January 21 at 3,418 test centres in 135 cities across the country, wherein 84 per cent attendance was recorded. This year, a total of 26,93526 candidates registered for both papers. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift, or Paper II was conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift, or Paper I, was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Details Mentioned on CTET 2024 Scorecard

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards.

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Category

Subject

Exam qualifying status

Marks in each subject

Total marks in CTET

How to get CTET January 2024 Marksheets?

The candidates will be able to download CTET January 2024 Marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker. As per the CBSE statement, individual digilocker accounts of students, who appeared in the exam, will be created and they will receive login credentials on mobile numbers registered.