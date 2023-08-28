CTET 2023 Answer key to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CTET 2023 Answer key soon on ctet.nic.in

CTET answer key 2023, CBSE CTET answer key 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 provisonal answer key. All those who appeared in the CBSE CTET 2023 exam will be able to check the answer keys from the official website of CBSE CTET, ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was conducted on August 20 at various exam centres.

As per trends, usually, the board releases the answer key Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 one week after the conduct of the exam. It is expected that the board will soon release the provisional answer keys today, August 28. There is, however, no formal confirmation of the results' release. Candidates have been instructed to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Once the provisional answer key is released. The candidates will be able to raise objections if any and the results will be announced based on the objection raised by the candidates. The results are expected to be declared by September. The CTET 2023 qualfying certificate will be valid for a lifetime.

According to the data shared by the board, a total of 29,03,903 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 15,01,719 candidates applied for paper 1 and 14,02,184 for paper 2 wherein around 80 percent candidates appeared. This year, the entrance exam was held at 3,121 examination centres throughout India in 136 cities.

