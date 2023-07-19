CSIR UGC NET 2023 result to be declared soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR UGC NET 2023 result date and time soon

CSIR UGC NET 2023 result, CSIR UGC NET 2023 result date and time, CSIR UGC NET 2023 result download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Central Scientific and Industrial Research-National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET 2023) results 2023 soon. Candidates who took the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam can access their scorecards by logging in with their application number and birthdate, once released. The link to the results will be hosted at the website of CSIR, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 was conducted on June 6, 7, and 8 at various exam centers across the country. According to the official data, a total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared in the exam. The testing agency released the provisional answer keys on June 14 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key latest by June 16. A panel of subject experts reviewed the challenges received from the candidates against CSIR UGC NET 2023 prelims answer key. After that, the final answer key was released on July 17. Now, it is expected that the testing agency will soon release the results.

ALSO READ | CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key OUT on csirnet.nta.nic.in, check how to download

Once the CSIR UGC NET 2023 result is released, candidates will be able to check their total marks, percentile, and rank on their scorecards. After the release of results, candidates will get eligibility certificates for Lectureship and Junior Research Fellowship which will be valid for two years from the date of the CSIR NET result.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 result: Passing Marks

To pass the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam, the candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories, will have to obtain at least 33 percent marks, and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories are required to secure at least 25 percent marks.