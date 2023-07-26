COMEDK UGET 2023 Round 2 phase 1 choice filling ends today at comedk.org, seat allotment on July 26

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV COMEDK UGET Counselling 2023 Round 2 phase 1 registration last date

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close choice filling for round 2 phase 1 counselling today, July 26. Candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET round 2 counselling can fill in the choices or change preferences on the official website-- comedk.org. The publication of round 2 phase 1 allotment result will be published on July 28, 2023.

The decision-making and confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment online for candidates of round 2 phase 1 between July 28 (2 PM) and July 31 (4 PM). Candidates from KKR category who have accepted and frozen their allotment can report at the allotted colleges along with an allotment letter and fee receipt from July 28 and August 1, 2023. The choice filling for second round of phase 2 will begin on August 4, 2023.

COMEDK UGET Counselling - Round 2 Phase 1 Date

Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form - July 25 to 26, 2023

Publication of Round 2 Phase 1 Allotment Result (KKR Category only) - July 28, 2023

Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on the allotted seat and Fee payment online for (KKR category only) - July 28 to 31, 2023

Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates of Round 2 Phase 1 KKR category only) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt - July 28 to August 1, 2023

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Choice Filling: Steps to Fill Choices

Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org Log in with the required credentials Enter the choices and save it Click on the final submission and download confirmation page for further use.

Direct Link: COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Choice Filling