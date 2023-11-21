Tuesday, November 21, 2023
     
  CLAT 2024 admit card releasing today at clat2023.consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check latest udpates

CLAT 2024 admit card will be releasing today, November 21. Candidates who are going to appear in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) can download their call letters from the official website, clat2023.consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once released. Check exam date, exam city and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2023 11:18 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2024 admit card today

CLAT 2024 admit card: Consortium of National Law Universities, Bengaluru will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card today, November 21. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website, clat2023.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30. 

Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to check their exam centre, venue and other details. The exam will be conducted for two hours and consist of a total of 120 marks. Candidates who succeed with good marks in the entrance test get a chance to get admission to 25 out of 26 National Law Universities (National Law University, NLU admission). 

How to download CLAT 2024 admit card?

  • Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CLAT, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the 'CLAT 2024 admit card' tab
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the required details such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details
  • CLAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Cross check the details mentioned on the admit card
  • Download and save CLAT 2024 admit card for future reference

 

