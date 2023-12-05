Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. CAT 2023 Answer Key released by IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in: Raise objections if any by December 8

CAT 2023 Answer Key released by IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in: Raise objections if any by December 8

CAT 2023 answer key has been released by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow. Candidates can download the Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Check direct link, next schedule and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2023 12:08 IST
CAT 2023 answer key, CAT 2023 answer key download, cat 2023, iim answer key, cat answer key download
Image Source : FILE CAT 2023 answer key released

CAT 2023 answer key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow has released the provisional answer keys for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023. All those who appeared in the entrance test can download answer keys along with the response sheet PDF from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. According to the official announcement, the objections against the answer keys can be raised between December 5 to 8.

The official notice reads, 'Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M.). Please refer to your registered mail ID for further details.'

This year, IIM Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26 in three slots - 8.30 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. As per the media reports, around 3.3 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The overall attendance was recorded at 88 per cent. 

How to raise objections against CAT 2023 answer key?

  • Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on the link that says, 'Candidate login for raising objection (CAT 2023)'
  • It will redirect you to a new window
  • Now, enter your user id, password, and click on 'login' button
  •  CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen
  • Download  CAT 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

CAT 2023 answer key direct download link

Result Date

As of now, the institute has not revealed the result date. According to the official notification, the results will be released by the second week of January 2024. Candidates may also be informed about the results via SMS. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download CAT 2023 result from the official website of IIM Lucknow, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more latest updates. 

Scorecard Validity

The CAT 2023 score will be valid for one year. The scores will remain valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2023 scorecards will be entertained.

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News