CAT 2023 Answer Key released by IIM Lucknow at iimcat.ac.in: Raise objections if any by December 8

CAT 2023 answer key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Lucknow has released the provisional answer keys for the Common Admission Test or CAT 2023. All those who appeared in the entrance test can download answer keys along with the response sheet PDF from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. According to the official announcement, the objections against the answer keys can be raised between December 5 to 8.

The official notice reads, 'Objection form and Response sheet for CAT 2023 appeared candidates is live from 05th Dec 2023 (11:00 A.M.) till 08th Dec 2023 (05:00 P.M.). Please refer to your registered mail ID for further details.'

This year, IIM Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26 in three slots - 8.30 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. As per the media reports, around 3.3 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The overall attendance was recorded at 88 per cent.

How to raise objections against CAT 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link that says, 'Candidate login for raising objection (CAT 2023)'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, enter your user id, password, and click on 'login' button

CAT 2023 answer key will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2023 answer key and save it for future reference

CAT 2023 answer key direct download link

Result Date

As of now, the institute has not revealed the result date. According to the official notification, the results will be released by the second week of January 2024. Candidates may also be informed about the results via SMS. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download CAT 2023 result from the official website of IIM Lucknow, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more latest updates.

Scorecard Validity

The CAT 2023 score will be valid for one year. The scores will remain valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2023 scorecards will be entertained.