BSEB 2024 Board Exam: Bihar Board Class 10 exam registration begins; check how to apply

BSEB 2024 Board Exam, Bihar Board Class 10 Exam: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) released the registration forms for the Matriculation annual exam 2024 on September 4. Students in Class 10 can apply through their respective school heads before September 17.

To register for the Class 10th exam, the heads of schools are required to download the Class 10 exam form 2024 application form from the website of BSEB, secondary.biharboard.online.com, and make the registration form available for students for the next academic year's exam. Then, the students will have to fill out the 2024 matriculation exam form and submit it to the school heads. The BSEB Class 10 application form will be verified by the school heads.

The BSEB 2024 Class 10 exam form will be divided into two sections - section A and section B. In Section A, students are required to fill in details from 1 to 15 based on their registration. Students have been advised to add the correct details. In Section B, the candidates are required to fill in details according to their registration card, from 16 to 35. Students will also find their original registration card on the main website. The school will download the application form as well as the student's ID card.

BSEB 2024 Board Class 10 Exams: How to Apply

Visit the official website of BSEB

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BSEB 2024 Board Exam application;

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, complete the application form details, such as personal details, school information, and exam preferences

Cross check the application form details before proceeding further

Upload essential documents, photographs, signatures, and other necessary certificates

Pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

In case of any discrepancy related to the submission of online registration of students to the Bihar Board 2024 matric exam, the school heads/students can contact at 0612-2232074.