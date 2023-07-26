BHU PG Admission 2023: Registration window re-open at bhuonline.in, apply till July 31

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU PG Admission 2023 registration window re-opened

BHU Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has re-opened the registrations for BHU Postgraduate (PG) admission for 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2023 can now register for the PG courses through the official website of the university at bhuonline.in till July 31.

Candidates who did not opt for BHU earlier can now register for BHU PG courses till July 31, 2023. Candidates need to upload the scanned images of documents including CUET PG 2023 scorecard, Class 10 marksheet or its equivalent certificate for proof of date of birth, Class 12 marksheet, UG marksheet, Caste certificate (if any), Income certificate (if any), PwD certificate (if any), BHU employee certificate (if any),

BHU PG Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Aspirants can follow the simple steps given below to register for the BHU PG Admission 2023-24.

Step 1: Visit at bhuonline.in website

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link Postgraduate Programme (PET) section.

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and cross-verify the details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU PG Admission 2023-24 Registration