DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 1, 2 registration, preference filling ends today, Important updates

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 phase 1 and phase 2 registrations for admission to undergraduate programmes today, July 26. Along with the CSAS UG registrations, the university will also close the preference filling and correction window at 4:59 PM, today. The official website-- admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the CSAS phase 1 and phase 2 registration link.

According to the official reports, the university has received a total of 3,00,360 applications for various UG courses so far, of which, a total of 2,38,888 candidates have successfully submitted their application forms. About 61,472 students still have to submit their applications. Last year, over 2 lakh candidates registered for the DU UG Admission 2023.

Earlier university asked applicants to complete their preferences by July 6, 2023 (4:59 PM) after which the DU will auto-lock the preferences filled by the candidates at 7 PM on July 27.

DU UG Admission 2023: Important Dates

CSAS Phase 1, 2 registration last date - July 26, 2023

CSAS UG 2023 provisional rank list - July 29, 2023

CSAS 2023 first merit list - August 1, 2023

Last date to accept the allotted seat - August 4, 2023

Last date to approve admissions by colleges - August 5, 2023

DU UG Admission 2023: Online Registration Steps

Visit DU's admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in Click on the UG Admission 2023 link on the homepage Thoroughly read the instructions and fill in the personal and academic details Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the CSAS application form Download the confirmation page for future reference.

