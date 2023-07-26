DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 1, 2 registration, preference filling ends today, Important updates

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 phase 1 and phase 2 registrations for admission to undergraduate programmes today, July 26. Along with the CSAS UG registrations, the university will also close the preference filling and correction window at 4:59 PM, today. The official website-- admission.uod.ac.in is hosting the CSAS phase 1 and phase 2 registration link.
According to the official reports, the university has received a total of 3,00,360 applications for various UG courses so far, of which, a total of 2,38,888 candidates have successfully submitted their application forms. About 61,472 students still have to submit their applications. Last year, over 2 lakh candidates registered for the DU UG Admission 2023.
Earlier university asked applicants to complete their preferences by July 6, 2023 (4:59 PM) after which the DU will auto-lock the preferences filled by the candidates at 7 PM on July 27.
DU UG Admission 2023: Important Dates
- CSAS Phase 1, 2 registration last date - July 26, 2023
- CSAS UG 2023 provisional rank list - July 29, 2023
- CSAS 2023 first merit list - August 1, 2023
- Last date to accept the allotted seat - August 4, 2023
- Last date to approve admissions by colleges - August 5, 2023
DU UG Admission 2023: Online Registration Steps
- Visit DU's admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the UG Admission 2023 link on the homepage
- Thoroughly read the instructions and fill in the personal and academic details
- Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the CSAS application form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
