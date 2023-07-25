DU BTech admission 2023 schedule out, first merit list on Aug 2

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU BTech admission 2023 dates out on du.ac.in.

DU BTech admission 2023 schedule, Delhi University Admission 2023 dates, DU admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the admission schedule for B.Tech programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Students who have registerd for the admissions in Delhi University can read notice at du.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates who have already registered for the B.Tech programme admission can make corrections in their application forms from 10 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023 till 4.59 pm Friday, July 28. The auto locking of preferences will be done by 5.00 PM Friday, July 28. After the completion of the first stage of application procedure, the university will release the first merit list or first seat allocation list on 5.00 PM Wednesday, August 2. All those who will be shortlisted in the first seat allocation list will have to report to the allotted college and confirm their admission between August 3 and 9. The window for upgrading options will be available from August 11 to 12 till 5 PM.

Similarly, The second allotment result will be released on August 14. Shortlisted candidates will have to report the allocated college and confirm their admission between August 16 and 19. The last date of online payment of fees is August 20. The window for mid entry, upgrading applications will be available between August 21 and 22. In this way, the university will conduct three rounds. The university may announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any, reads, official notice. The third merit list will be released on August 23.

Check DU BTech admission 2023 complete schedule