At 37 per cent, ITI Berhampur sets national record in admission of girl students this year

More than 745 girl students have taken admission this year in Industrial Training Institute, Berhampur. The institute normally admits 2030 students in 28 different trades every year, and this time girls account for 37 per cent, a national record, says Dr Rajat Panigrahy, ITI principal. At present, the average national percentage of ITI girl students across India is only 15 per cent.

The main motivation behind this rise in the intake of girl students is the introduction of Sudakshya scheme by the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Government of Odisha. Under Sudakshya scheme, girls in Government ITIs are exempted from paying tuition fee. Besides, development fee, other charges are reimbursable for girls. Maintenance Allowance of Rs 1500 per month is given to girls staying in hostels and Rs 500 per month to day scholars.

At ITI Berhampur, girls are given free uniform and books, and the hostels are well-furnished, making girl students from rural areas feel like home away from home, says Dr Panigrahy. Government of India has fixed a target of girls’ participation in skill sector at 50 per cent, with the avowed aim of making India the Skill Capital of the world.

Students in ITI Berhampur get quality training and technical education, and most of the girl students who passed out from the institute, have been hired by top companies like Tata, Suzuki, Yokohama, TVS Motors, Schneider Electric India, Hero Motors, Freudenberg NOK, etc. apart from several public sector companies, says the ITI principal.