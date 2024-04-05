AP POLYCET 2024 registration closes today, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : AP POLYCET AP POLYCET 2024 registration last date today

AP POLYCET 2024 registration: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh will close the registration window for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024. All those who are preparing to appear in the polytechnic exam can register themselves at the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

AP POLYCET 2024 exam date

AP POLYCET 2024 will be conducted on April 27 from 11 am to 1 pm for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics, and Second Shift Polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering colleges. The exam will last for two hours. The admit cards for the same will be released one week prior to the exam date.

Eligibility Criteria

To appear in the AP POLYCET 2024, a candidate should have passed the class 10th exam or its equivalent. There is no age limit to appear in the exam.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, polycetap.nic.in

Click on the 'registration' tab

Register yourself first

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form, pay an application fee, and submit form

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC category are required to pay a fee of Rs. 400 whereas the candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay Rs. 100/-.

Exam Pattern

The AP POLYCET 2024 exam will be held offline and will consist of 120 objective type questions. There will be four responses for each question, and only one response will be correct. The exam will have 50 questions from Mathematics, 40 questions from Physics, and 30 questions from Chemistry. Each question carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for a wrong answer. The exam will be of 120 minutes duration and will be based on the syllabus prescribed for the SSC exam in March 2024. Candidates will have to mark their answers on the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) response sheet.