AIIMS INI CET 2024 July Session Registration Begins, apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, check exam date and more

Registration for the July Session of AIIMS INI CET 2024: The online application procedure for the July 2024 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in New Delhi. Candidates may register online at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website on or before April 12.

This year, the exam will be conducted on May 19 for admission to various postgraduate programs such as MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS at AIIMS and other institutes which include JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum.

How to register for AIIMS INICET 2024?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Select 'Academic Courses' tab

Choose 'AIIMS INICET July 2024' link

It will redirect you to the login window

Register yourself and then proceed with the application procedure

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the AIIMS INICET 2024 application form for future reference

Application Fee

General /OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs.4000/-

SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.3200/-

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees)

Who is eligible to appear in this exam?

The candidate must possess an MBBS degree for MD, MS, DM, or MCH programs (6 years) and a BDS degree for MDS programs from an accredited university.



Direct link to register

List of Participating Institutes for INI-CET July 2024 Session

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubaneshwar

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Bibinagar

AIIMS Bhatinda

AIIMS Deoghar

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Raebareli

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Bilaspur

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Guwahati

AIIMS Rajkot

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

PGIMER, Chandigarh

SCTIMST, Trivandrum

Mode and Scheme of Exam

The examination for INI-CET July 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be of 3 hours and will contain 200 Objective types of questions of varying types (including Single Correct Choice and Multiple Correct Choice questions. For marking correct answers, there will be one mark and for every incorrect answer, there will be minus one-third mark will be deducted. No marks will be allotted for unanswered questions.