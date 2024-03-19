Tuesday, March 19, 2024
     
  AIIMS INI CET 2024 July Session Registration Begins, apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, check exam date and more

AIIMS INI CET 2024 July Session Registration Process has been started at the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.in. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves before the last date. Check important dates, exam date, how to apply, application fee, list of participating colleges,more

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2024 14:15 IST
AIIMS INI CET 2024 July Session Registration Link is
Image Source : AIIMS AIIMS INI CET 2024 July Session Registration Link is available at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Registration for the July Session of AIIMS INI CET 2024: The online application procedure for the July 2024 session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) has begun at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in New Delhi. Candidates may register online at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website on or before April 12.

This year, the exam will be conducted on May 19 for admission to various postgraduate programs such as MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS at AIIMS and other institutes which include JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum. 

How to register for AIIMS INICET 2024?

  • Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Select 'Academic Courses' tab
  • Choose 'AIIMS INICET July 2024' link
  • It will redirect you to the login window
  • Register yourself and then proceed with the application procedure
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Upload documents, pay application fee and submit
  • Take a printout of the AIIMS INICET 2024 application form for future reference

Application Fee

General /OBC Candidates/Foreign National/OCI applicant: Rs.4000/-

SC/ST/EWS applicant - Rs.3200/-
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: NIL (Exempted from payment of Examination fees) 

Who is eligible to appear in this exam?

The candidate must possess an MBBS degree for MD, MS, DM, or MCH programs (6 years) and a BDS degree for MDS programs from an accredited university.

Direct link to register

List of Participating Institutes for INI-CET July 2024 Session

  • AIIMS New Delhi
  • AIIMS Bhopal
  • AIIMS Bhubaneshwar
  • AIIMS Jodhpur
  • AIIMS Nagpur
  • AIIMS Patna
  • AIIMS Raipur
  • AIIMS Rishikesh
  • AIIMS Bibinagar 
  • AIIMS Bhatinda
  • AIIMS Deoghar
  • AIIMS Mangalagiri
  • AIIMS Raebareli
  • AIIMS Kalyani 
  •  AIIMS Bilaspur
  • AIIMS Gorakhpur
  • AIIMS Guwahati 
  • AIIMS Rajkot
  • JIPMER, Puducherry
  • NIMHANS, Bengaluru
  • PGIMER, Chandigarh
  • SCTIMST, Trivandrum 

Mode and Scheme of Exam

The examination for INI-CET July 2024 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be of 3 hours and will contain 200 Objective types of questions of varying types (including Single Correct Choice and Multiple Correct Choice questions. For marking correct answers, there will be one mark and for every incorrect answer, there will be minus one-third mark will be deducted. No marks will be allotted for unanswered questions. 

