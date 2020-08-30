JEE-NEET aspirants wanted 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but PM Modi did 'Khilone Pe Charcha': Rahul Gandhi

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi/FILE IMAGE

Amid a furor over JEE and NEET exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing the issue during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

"JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do Pariksha Pe Charcha but the PM did Khilone Pe Charcha," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’.#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

While JEE is from September 1 to 6, NEET begins from September 13.

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an all-out push for Indian toys. "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys," he said.

Recently, ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year amid the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

The review plea was filed on Friday in the backdrop of the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE — scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage