CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams scheduled from July 1-15 cancelled

The CBSE Board on Thursday told Supreme Court that the CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been cancelled. The exams, that were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 will be conducted as and when the situation is suitable to conduct the exams, the CBSE Board told the Supreme Court. Giving its final word on the cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2020, the CBSE Board said the scheme has been set up where class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of the last 3 exams. CBSE Board Class 12 students will also have an option to opt for exams that are to be conducted later.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has taken note of Centre's submission and has asked the CBSE Board to issue fresh notification clarifying details of Class XII board exams.

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, students associated with the CBSE Board and their parents had appealed to the Supreme Court to cancel the pending CBSE exams 2020.

However, the CBSE Board had not given an official confirmation on the cancellation of pending CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams. Lakhs of students, who had appeared for the CBSE Board Exam 2020 were waiting for the CBSE Board's word on the pending CBSE Board exams.

Officials of the CBSE Board had already held a meeting with the HRD Ministry and other academic experts, regarding the cancellation of the pending CBSE Board Exams.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked CBSE to announce its final stand on holding of the pending examinations while addressing a petition filed by concerned parents about concerns regarding safety and health of their children, if exams are held during the pandemic.

Now that the CBSE Board has cancelled the CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Board exams, sources close to the CBSE Board have said the students will be directly promoted to the next class, on the basis of internal assessment, or on the basis of marks scored in the pre-board exams.

For CBSE Board Class 12 exams, they had said the exams are very likely to be postponed and not cancelled, as Class 12 board exams hold a lot of relevance for seeking admissions for higher studies post-school.

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Assessment Policy

The CBSE Board Class 10 and CBSE Board Class 12 exams now stand cancelled, the CBSE Board has said Class 10 students will now be assessed on the basis of performance in last three exams.

Students who had appeared for the CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 12 Exams will be assessed according to the marks obtained by them in the CBSE pre-board exams.

JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020

The JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 are now very likely to be impacted by the CBSE Board 2020 decision. The JEE Main and NEET 2020 were scheduled to be conducted in July this year.

More than 20 million students had registered for the JEE Main and NEET this year and with the present situation of coronavirus outbreak in the country, it is very likely that the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 will be postponed. However, students should note that there is no official confirmation on the same by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, or by the NTA.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced will also be impacted in case the JEE Main 2020 is postponed.

