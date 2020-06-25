Image Source : INDIA TV ICSE Board Exam 2020: ICSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams cancelled

ICSE Board Exam 2020: The ICSE Board has cancelled the ICSE Board Class 10 exam and the ICSE Board Class 12 exam, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. During the hearing, the ICSE Board told Supreme Court that it has also cancelled its Class X and XII board exams with no option of re-examinations.

The decision by the ICSE Board comes soon after the CBSE Board declared the cancellation of CBSE Board Class 10 exams and CBSE Board Class 12 exams.

ICSE Board Exam: Supreme Court Hearing

During the hearing on pending CBSE Board Exams, Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was representing the ICSE Board informed the court that CISCE Board plans to follow the decision taken by CBSE Board as far pending boared exams are concerned.

He also informed the court that Bombay High Court had deferred the hearing on the matter until 23rd June 2020 when CBSE was expected to clarify its stands before the apex court. On being asked if the Board would follow whatever CBSE decides the advocate said the ICSE Board would follow the government's decision.

In response to this, Supreme Court informed ICSE Board’s counsel that CISCE Board is “at the liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and follow its own informed decision.”

