West Bengal Class 10th exam date 2025 out, details here

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha date announced

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the next year's schedule for the class 10th. According to a notice released by the board, the exams for class 10th will be conducted between February 12 and 24 at various exam centers of the state.

When will WB Class 10th Exam 2025 Date sheet be out?

The board will release a detailed notification at the time of publication of the results of this year's class 10th exams. This information has been given in a statement given by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) stating that said that detailed information about next year's examination will be given when the results of this year's Madhyamik (Class 10) examination are released.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, 'This is to notify all concerned that the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2025 is scheduled to commence from 12th February 2025 and will continue till 24th February. Further details regarding the said examination schedule and programme will be notified at the time of the publication of results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2024. We urge all stakeholders to prepare accordingly.'

Meanwhile, when asked about the result declaration date and time, WBBSE Chairman Ramanuj Ganguly told PTI, ''We usually release the results within 90 days of the exams being conducted.''

(With Inputs from PTI)