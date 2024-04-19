PSEB 10th Result 2024: Punjab Board Matric scorecards released on pseb.ac.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSEB 10th Result 2024 mark sheet

Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2024 scorecard: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the marksheets or scorecards of the class 10th board exam today, April 19. Students and parents can download PSEB Class 10th scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page available on pseb.ac.in.

The announcement of the PSEB 10th Result 2024 was made on April 18 in a press conference. As per the official intimation, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the exam of whom 2,73,348 have qualified. The pass percentage is 97.24 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of female students is recorded at 98.11 per cent and for boys, it is 96.47 per cent. Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, secured the first position in the PSEB Class 10 exam by scoring a perfect 650 marks out of 650.

Now, the link to the scorecards has been activated on the official website. Students and parents can download Punjab Board 10th scorecards 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Punjab PSEB 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the 'result' tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'PSEB 10th Result 2024'

Enter your roll number and other details on the login page

PSEB 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download PSEB 10th Result 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download PSEB Class 10th result

How to download Mohali PSEB Matric Marksheets via SMS?

Students can also get their results through SMS. To get Punjab PSEB Matric Marksheets, the students are required to type 'PB10' and send it to 5676750.