KVS admission 2024 provisional list out for class 2 and above, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KVS admission 2024 provisional list out

KVS admission 2024: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a provisional admission list for class 2 and above. The KV admission 2024-25 provisional list can be downloaded from the official website of KVS, kvsadmission.co.in. Parents who were seeking admission for their child can check the provisional list by name and roll number to know the qualifying status of their child. The admission procedure for class 2 will continue till April 29. The last date for admission for all classes except class 9 is June 29.

The official notice reads, 'This admission list is provisional. The name in this list does not confer any Right to Admission and is subject to verification of all Original certificates and fulfilment of eligibility criteria, as notified in KVS admission guidelines.'

'If at any stage, it is found that documents have been fabricated and information has been misled or concealed, then admission will be out rightly cancelled and candidature debarred,' the official notice further reads.

Admission Procedure

There will be no admission test for admission to classes 2 to 8. The admission will be granted based on the vacancy within class strength. For admission to class 9, there will be an admission test and a merit list will be prepared for the category of priority separately.

KVS Class 9 entrance exam will be conducted for subjects including Hindi, English, mathematics, social science, and science. The exam will be conducted for 3 hours and will carry 100 marks. The five sections will carry questions of 200 marks each. To pass the exam, the students will have to secure at least 30 per cent marks in the exam. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved category will get reservations. They will have to score 25% to be considered for admission.

According to the reservation policy, 25 per cent relaxation is set for Right to Education, 15 per cent for SC, 5% for ST, and 27% seats for OBC-Non creamy layer (OBC NCL). Students and parents can check the KVS admission 2024 status at the respective official website of KVS.

Direct link to download KVS Provisional admission list 2024-25