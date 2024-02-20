Haryana Board 2024: Admit cards for class 10, and 12th exams out on bseh.org.in, here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : BSEH Haryana Board 2024 Admit cards released for classes 10th, and 12th.

Haryana Board 2024 admit card: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the admit cards for class 10th, and 12th exams. The admit cards for both classes can be downloaded by the affiliated schools from the official website, bseh.org.in.

To download Class 10th and Class 12th board exam admit cards, the schools are required to use their ID and password. The easy steps to download the Haryana Board 2024 admit cards are given below.

How to download Haryana Board 2024 admit cards?

Go to bseh.org.in, the official website of BSEH.

Click the link for the BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Card 2024 that is available on the homepage.

Schools will be prompted to fill out a new page with the necessary information.

After you click "Submit," the admission card will appear.

Cross check the details and save the admit card.

To give to the students, maintain a hard copy of the same document.

Exam Schedule

As per the official announcement, the Haryana board class 10th board exam will start on February 27 and will conclude on March 26. On the other side, the exams for class 12th will be started from February 27 to April 12. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

This year, a total of 5,80,533 students are expected to appear in the Haryana Board Exams, which are to be conducted at 1,482 exam centres across the state. Out of the total, 3,03,869 students will appear in the class 10th board exams, while, 2,21,484 students will appear for the class 12th exams.

Instructions to be followed

Students appearing in the board exams 2024 are required to carry their admit card on the day of exams. Otherwise, the student's entry will be denied without it. Students are also advised to arrive at least one hour before the commencement of the exam to avoid last-minute issues.