Delhi Government School Admission 2024 for classes 6 to 9 to start from THIS date! All you need to know

The Delhi Education Directorate will soon start the registration procedure for admission to classes 6 to 9 in government schools. The admission procedure is scheduled to be started on April 8 under NSO in Government/Government aided schools. The parents of children seeking admission in classes 6 to 9 in government schools under nonplan admissions for the academic session 2024-25 can do so at the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Government School Admission 2024 Schedule

Students residing in Delhi will only be eligible to take part in the admission procedure. The Delhi Government School Admission 2024 procedure will take place in three different stages. In the first cycle, the admission procedure will be conducted from August 8 at noon to April 17 at 5 PM. The second Cycle admission procedure will done between May 15 and June 16 and the third cycle will be done between July 10 and July 31. Parents seeking admission to government schools have to register the details of their children online as per the above schedule. The link for submission of the online registration form will be available on the official website under the link 'Government School Admission'.

Students presently studying/placed under NSO in Govt./Govt. Aided Schools shall approach their last attended school for further assistance regarding their transfer/readmission. However, for admission to class 6 applicants declared pass/promoted in class 5 will be registered online while out-of-school children will be physically registered in any school nearer to their residence. Therefore, all the parents whose children have not studied in a school and have an age group of 10-12 years may register their ward in any school nearer to their residence where the child will be assessed for Foundational Literacy & Numeracy. The class of admission of the child will be finalized after his/her assessment.

What are details required while submitting the Delhi Government School Admission 2024 form?

The applicants will provide the following details while filling out the registration form online:

Personal details like name, father's name, mother's name, residential address & details of the last school attended (if any).

Aadhaar Number/ UID of the child (Desirable).

Bank Account Number of the child along with the name of the Bank's Branch & its IFSC (Desirable)

Date of Birth of Child.

Mobile Number of the parent.

What are age criteria for Delhi Government School Admission 2024?

For class 6 admission, the student should have completed the age of 10 years but less than 12 years

For class 7 admission, the student should have completed the age of 11 years but less than 13 years

For class 8 admission, the student should have completed the age of 12 years but less than 14 years

For class 9 admission, the student should have completed the age of 13 years but less than 15 years

Note: There will be a relaxation of six months in the maximum as well as minimum age. The parents will have to apply for age relaxation to the concerned HoS. For Divyang applicants, age relaxation of 6 months in the lower age and 4 years in the upper age is also granted at the level of HoS.

What are documents required at the time of Delhi Government School Admission 2024 registration?

When submitting online for Delhi Government School Admission 2024, parents will require the following documents at the time of admission.

One passport-size photograph of the child

For admission to classes 6 to 8: Countersigned School leaving certificate of a recognized school OR Original Date of Birth Certificate issued by MCD or any other Local Body OR an Undertaking by the Parents regarding Date of Birth.

Countersigned School leaving certificate of a recognized school OR Original Date of Birth Certificate issued by MCD or any other Local Body OR an Undertaking by the Parents regarding Date of Birth. For admission to class IX: Countersigned School leaving certificate of a recognized school.

Countersigned School leaving certificate of a recognized school. Mark sheet of previous class passed (if applicable).

