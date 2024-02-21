Bihar School timings reduced by two hours, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar School timings reduced by two hours

Bihar School timing: The Bihar government has changed the school timings in all state-run schools. As per the latest announcement, the schools will function for six hours from 10 am to 4 pm. This change comes after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured the assembly that the existing eight-hour school duration will be reduced. The Director, of Secondary Education, Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava also released a circular in this regard on late Tuesday evening, reported news agency PTI. According to the order, the new timings will start with immediate effect.

New School Timings

In a recent assembly session, the chief minister announced that the current eight-hour school schedule in government-run institutions will be reduced by two hours. The new timing will be from 10 am to 4 pm, instead of the existing 9 am to 5 pm schedule. His assurance came amid uproarious scenes in the assembly by opposition members, who entered the well of the House, protesting the 'inhuman' timings.

The chief minister said that the timings of the schools for academic activities will be from 10 am to 4 pm only instead of 9 am to 5 pm. ''This is wrong,'' he said about the existing school timings.

''I will immediately call the competent officer of the department and will direct him to change the timings. You (opposition members) should have told me earlier. Now the new timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm,'' Kumar said.

The existing timings were issued by the education minister Chandra Sekhar of the RJD when the JD(U) was in the Mahagathbandhan. The Education Department had in November last year issued the new timings for the schools, and it came into effect on December 1.

(With Inputs from PTI)