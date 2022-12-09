Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Board 2023: BSEB date sheet for classes 10, 12 out | check here exam dates

Bihar Board 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. As per BSEB, the Class 12 board examination 2023 will be conducted from February 1 to 11. Whereas, the matric exam will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule for Bihar Board Exam 2023 from the official website biharboardonline.com. Board Chairman, Anand Kishore at a press conference today announced the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to conduct Bihar Board Exam 2023 from February 2023. As per the schedule released, the class 12 Bihar board exam will start on February 01, 2023. The class 12 exam will conclude on February 11, 2023. On the other hand, the class 10th exam will start on February 14, 2023, and will end on February 22, 2023. The candidates must stay updated on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to check the latest updates for the exams.

Students who are appearing for the Bihar Board Exam next year must cover the whole syllabus for the examination. To score more in the exam, students should practice previous years' question papers, sample papers and model papers. Study material will also be beneficial for the students to score well. Students must check the exam schedule carefully.

BSEB Class 10, 12 exams annual calendar has also been released. The admit card of the students will be made available before the examination. Important details for the examination will be mentioned in the examination like exam date, exam duration, exam center, name of the subject, student's name, date of birth, etc.

