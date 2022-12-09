Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: Date sheet announced for class 10 | check here full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: Date sheet announced for class 10

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: The date sheet for Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Class 10 is out now. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has now released the full exam schedule. The State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, on his official Twitter account, announced the exam schedule for this year's board exam. The Assam Board Class 10th Exam will start on March 3, 2023.

According to the exam schedule, the Assam Board 10th exam will start on March 3, 2023 and the last date of the exam is March 20, 2023. The board exam for class 10 will be conducted in two shifts. The timing for the first and second shifts is 9 AM to 12 Noon and 01:30 PM to 04:30 PM. The students will be given 5 minutes before the exam to read the question paper.

The tweet of Ranoj Pegu reads, 'Important notification on HSLC exam 2023. The Assam HSLC exam will be held from March 03, 2023 to March 20, 2023. All concerned are requested to go through the exam schedule for further details.' The students preparing for the board exam must read all the instructions carefully. For better preparation, students should cover the whole syllabus. Practice model question papers or sample papers to understand the pattern and types of questions asked in the examination. Students must attempt the mock tests.

CBSE is likely to announce the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The students can check the exam schedule here. As per the schedule, the practical exam will be conducted on February 24 and February 25, 2023. For more details, students who will appear in the board exam must visit the official website. Students should visit the official website regularly for the latest updates.

Also Read: UP Board: Barcode and monogram on answer sheets to stop use of unfair means in exams

Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Registration not to begin this week, check big update for exam date