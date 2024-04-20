Assam HSLC result 2024 declared at sebaonline.org, check SEBA Class 10 pass percentage, toppers, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Assam HSLC result 2024 announced

Assam HSLC result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced the Class 10th exam 2024. All those who appeared in the SEBA Assam Class 10 exam 2024 can download their results from the official websites, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in.

This year, HSLC exam was conducted from February 16 to March 4 across the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in two shifts - Morning (9 am to 12 noon) and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. More than 4 lakh students appeared in the class 10th exam. Based on the results, the overall passing percentage is recorded at 75.7%, which has increased compared to the previous year.

The link to download Assam HSLC Result 2024 is activated on the official website. Candidates can download Assam HSLC Result 2024 using their roll number, captcha and other details on the login page. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download Assam HSLC result 2024?

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in

Click on the notification link that, 'Assam HSLC result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide roll number, captcha and click on 'results'

Assam HSLC result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Assam HSLC result 2024 for future reference

Meet toppers of Assam Class 10th Result 2024

Anurag Doloi, a student of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat, has secured the first position in the Assam Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination of 2024 by scoring 593 marks. Jharna Saikia from Biswanath district has secured the second position with 590 marks. Three students have secured the third rank in the Assam Class 12 exam by scoring 588 marks. These students are Manash Pratim Saikia of Majuli, Bedanta Choudhury of Barpeta district, and Devashree Sharma of Kamrup district.

Category-Wise Assam Class 10th Result

General - 76.6%

OBC - 76.6%

MOBC - 75.1%

SC - 70.3%

ST (H) - 78.9%

ST (P) - 79.1%

Tea Garden - 51.5%

CWSN - 61.3%

Direct link to download Assam HSLC Result 2024

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates students

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated students for their commendable performance in the HSLC 10th result. He wrote, 'Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their HSLC exam this year. I wish you all the best for a bright future ahead.' He encouraged those students who had not cleared the class 10th exam. 'For those who aren’t happy with the results, I want to tell them- one exam is NEVER a make or break exam. Life will always give you several more chances. Identify the numerous talents you are bestowed with and keep working hard! You will go places.', the post further reads.