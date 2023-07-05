UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th scrutiny result today, check time, website, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 2023 class 10th 12th scrutiny result will be declared today, July 5

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th result: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is going to announce Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 today, July 6. Students who are eagerly waiting for the Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 will be able to download their results from the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in.

Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla posted this information on Twitter. In a tweet, he stated that the result of scrutiny of the High School and Intermediate examination answer sheets would be declared on 06/07/2023."

A total of 24557 students requested copy scrutiny after the release of the UP Board Exam 2023 results. out of which, 3903 are high school students, while 20654 are in the intermediate level. Candidates can download their results followed by the simple steps given below.

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th result' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th result will appear on the screen Download and save UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th result for future reference

The results for classes 10 and 12 were released on April 25 wherein 89.78% of students passed the high school (Class 10) exam, while 75.52% of students passed the intermediate (Class 12) exam. Girls passed the HS exam at a rate of 93.34%, compared to boys who passed at an 86.64% rate. Boys passed the intermediate exam at a rate of 69.34%, while girls passed at an 83% rate.