UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scrutiny results to be announced on July 6

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board 2023 class 10th 12th exam scrutiny result date out

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scruitiny result date: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 on July 6, 2023. Candidates will be able to download 10th, and 12th scrutiny results through the official website of upmsp.edu.in.

In a tweet, Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla shared information about the release of the result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination. According to his tweet, the result will be published on July, 6.

ALSO READ | IISER IAT result 2023 anytime at iiseradmission.in, check latest updates

This year, a total of 24, 557 candidates appeared for the class 10th, 12th exam scrutiny exam out of which 20, 654 students are of Intermediate, and 3903 are of High School.

ALSO READ | RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 905 posts; Apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The results for classes 10 and 12 were announced on April 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 89.78% of students passed the high school (Class 10) exam, while 75.52% of students passed the intermediate (Class 12) exam. This year, girls outshine boys in both classes. Girls passed the high school exam at the ration of 93.34% comparted to boys who passed at an 86.64%. Boys passed the intermediate exam at a percentage of 69.34% while girls passed at 83%.

ALSO READ | Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration starts at dte.assam.gov.in, check how to apply

UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scruitiny result: How to download?

Visit the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scruitiny result' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your details such roll number, date of birth, and other details UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scruitiny result will appear on the screen Download UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scruitiny result and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration starts at dte.assam.gov.in, check how to apply