IISER IAT result 2023 anytime at iiseradmission.in, check latest updates

IISER IAT result 2023 will be announced today, June 3 by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER). Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download from the official website of IISER - iiseradmission.in.

After the declaration of the results, the process for uploading documents, and preferences will be started between July 4 and 7 from 10 am to 2 pm. The first round of admissoin offers will be provided on July, 12, 2023.

The exam for admission to 5 year BS- MS programmes offered at IISERs, in addition to the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal was conducted on June, 17 wherein 34, 751 candidates appeared for the test. Once, the result is out, candidates will be able to download from iiseradmission.in.

IISER IAT result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IISER - iiseradmission.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'IISER IAT result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your application number, date of birth and other details IISER IAT result 2023 will appear on the screen Download IISER IAT result 2023 and save it for future reference

The State and Central Board (SCB) channel, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel are the other options to take admission into IISERs.

For the SCB channel, IISER conducts the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 exam. For admission through the kvpy (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana ) Channel, the exam is KVPY aptitude test.