Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration starts at dte.assam.gov.in, check how to apply

Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has opened the counselling registration window for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today, July 3. Candidates who have qualifed in the written test can now apply for the counselling registration process latest by July 10, 2023 at dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates are required to fill up the online counselling form and upload required documents in the counselling guidelines 2023 from 3rd July to July 10, 2023 for participation in the online counseling for provisional admission into the semester B.Tech. courses of State Government Engineering Colleges of Assam bassed on the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) - 2023. The last date for remitting counselling fee is July, 12. The first online counselling for admission will be conducted on July, 19, 2023.

The candidates are required to submit acceptance against allotted seats along with Acceptance Letter and necessary documents from 21st July to 26th July 2023. The candidates have to report along with original documents for Verification at the respective Institute on July 27, 2023. The last date for submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office is July 27, 2023. The vacancy list received from institutes after 1st online counselling will be issued on July 28, 2023. The 2nd online counselling for seat allotment will be held on July, 31.

Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of DTE Assam - dte.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CEE COUNSELLING-2023 registeration link' A new window will appear on the screen Login using their application number, date of birth and click on login Fill out the registration form and upload doucuments Take a printout of the configration page for future reference

Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration link

Candidates who appeared against NCC and sports quota, they have to submit their documents along with applications from July 4 to 15, 2023 to the Office of the Controller of Examinations, SCTE, Assam, Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, Kahillipara, Guwahati - 19.

Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration: Documents required for sports quota

Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) admit card For Age Proof - HSLC admit card/certificate CEE 2023 Rank Card Copy of certificate from the Director of sports & youth welfare, Assam Certificate of Sports

Assam CEE 2023 counselling registration: Documents required for NCC quota