CUET UG 2023: NTA to release answer key every night, no more charges to challenge it

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), on July 2, released the revised provisional answer key for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023. Even though the CUET UG answer key challenge period is over, for the next few days, the NTA will keep releasing the updated provisional keys every night. Also, CUET aspirants can still write to NTA indicating possible errors.

The UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar has informed this through his official Twitter handle. "Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors," M Jagdesh Kumar tweeted.

"During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details," he added.

Prior to this, UGC Chairman in a statement said that the NTA has received feedback about certain answers being incorrect and it can be due to “typographical errors”. He also said the candidates can send mail to the NTA directly without paying the fees and in case of valid feedback, the agency will consider them.

