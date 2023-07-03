UP Board Exam 2024 registration dates for Class 10th, 12th announced, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Exam 2024 registration date announced for class 10th and 12th

UP Board Exam 2024 registration for class 10th, 12th: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPPMSP) has released the registration dates for class 10th, 12th students for academic year 2024. The official notice in this regard can be read at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official notice, the students are required to remit the application fee to the school heads latest by August 5, 2023. The last date to submit the application fee received from the students is August 10, 2023.

The board has instructed the schools to upload the particulars of the students on the board website lastest by August 16, 2023. The last date for submit exam fee with latest fee is August 16, 2023 and upload particulars of such students is August 20, 2023. Students will be able to make changes in their applications latest by August 21, 2023.

Between September 1 and September 10, the principals of UP board afiliated schools will review the online forms submitted by registered schools and fix any wrong information, according to Divyakant Shukla, the Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary.

The schools are required to submit a copy of the list of the students with photographs of each student against their names and application fee received from them to the board or to their respective district inspector of schools latest by September 20.

UP Board Exam 2024: Practical exam date

The practical exam will be held on July 25 and 26 for students giving improvement, said board secretary.