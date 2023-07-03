JEECUP exam date 2023 out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEECUP exam date 2023 and admit card date announced

JEECUP exam and admit card date 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh is all set to conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023 exam. According to the notice released by the council, the entrance exam will be held from July 26 to August 1, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates can check the official schedule at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2023 admit card date

JEECUP 2023 admit card will be held on July 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep a close check on the official website for latest updates. Candidates will be able to download JEECUP 2023 hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth etc.

JEECUP 2023: Exam Pattern

JEECUP 2023 polytechnic exam will have 100 multi choice questions. The duration of the polytechnic exam will be two hours and 30 minutes. For every correct answer, four marks for each correct answer will be awarded. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer key.

JEECUP 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEECUP 2023 admit card'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and other details

JEECUP 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download JEECUP 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

From June 20 to June 27, candidates had access to modify their UPJEE 2023 applications. The registration period for UPJEE 2023 ended on June 20.

Initially, the UPJEE exam was started on June 1, 2023. However, the council had extended the registration date latest by June 10, 2023 which was then extended to June 20, 2023.