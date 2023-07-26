TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023 announced

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared the class 10th supplementary result 2023 today, July 26. Students who have appeared in the TN 10th supplementary exam can access and download their scorecard through the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Students are required to key in their exam roll number and date of birth to check the supplementary result.

DGE Tamil Nadu conducted the SSLC Class 10th supplementary examination from June 27 to July 4, 2023. Students who failed in one subject in the SSLC examination appear for the state's supplementary exams. The TN 10th supplementary result has been declared for Higher Secondary first year, second year and SSLC - private candidates.

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the official website of dge.tn.gov.in

Click on 'TN 10th supplementary result 2023' link

Key in your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit tab

TN 10th supplementary marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save TN 10th supplementary result 2023 PDF for future reference.

The results for the TN SSLC 10th board exam 2023 were announced on May 19, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 91.39 percent. According to official data, A total of 9,14,320 students appeared in the exam out of which 8,35,614 students passed the exam.