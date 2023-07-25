Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 to be announced tomorrow, check details

TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 will be released tomorrow, July 26. Check time, how to download and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 13:24 IST
TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 date, TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 time, tamil nadu
Image Source : INDIA TV TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 tomorrow

TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the class 10th supplementary exam results. According to the latest official update, the exam authority will release the results on July 26. The students and parents will be able to download the scorecards from the official website of dge.tn.gov.in. 

TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of dge.tn.gov.in
  2. Click on the 'results' tab
  3. Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023'
  4. Put your credientials such as roll  number, date of birth and click on the login button
  5. TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen
  6. Download and save TN SSLC 10th supplementary result 2023 for future reference

 

 

