Telangana SSC Result 2022 to be declared today. Here's time, how to check

Telangana SSC Result 2022: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the Telangana SSC Result 2022 on June 30 (today). Students who had appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board exams should note that the Telangana SSC Result 2022 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check Telangana SSC Result 2022 have been shared below.

Telangana SSC Result 2022: Time

Telangana Education Minister Savith Indra Reddy will today announce the Telangana SSC Result 2022 at 11:30 am. Once the result is declared, the board's official website will also activate a direct link to check and download the Telangana SSC Result 2022.

Telangana SSC Result 2022: Websites to check

Students can login to one of the below mentioned websites to check their Telangana SSC Result 2022

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TS 10th Result'

3. Enter your registration number

4. Your Telangana SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

