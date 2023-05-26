Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 today: PSEB to release class 10th result SHORTLY on pseb.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 today on pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the class 10 board exam results today, May 26 at 11.30 am. Students will be able to check their results online once published on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

In order to check PSEB class 10th results, students are required their roll number, name, mobile number, email id.

The board conducted PSEB Class 10th public exam from March 24 to April 20 in the morning session from 10 AM to 1.15 AM. Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the said exam.

Once the results are released, students will be able to download Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website -pseb.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Punjab Board 10th Result 2023'

It will take you to the new window where you need to put your credientials and click on submit

Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Punjab Board 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage for PSEB Class 10th result was recorded at 97.94%. The scores of girl students were better than the boy students. The overall score of girl students was recorded at 99.35% and that of boys was 98.83%.

