MP Board 10th Result 2023 OUT, get direct links here

MP Board 10th Result 2023 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP Board Class 10 results today, May 25. The results have been announced by Inder Singh Parmar, the state school education minister via a press conference scheduled by the board officials at the auditorium located at the MP Board Office in Bhopal.

Students who were waiting for the MP Board 10th Result 2023 can check their scorecards on the official websites—mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students will be able to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools after the declaration of the results.

MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education’s official website - mbpse.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023' Enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button MP Board 10th result will appear on the screen Download MPBSE Class 10th result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download MPBSE Class 10th result 2023

MP Board 10th Result 2023: How to check Via SMS

In case, you are not able to access the official website, you need to type MPBSE10roll number and send SMS to 56263. Your Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 result will be sent to your phone after the procedure is completed.

