Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 out on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 92.35% pass, check easy steps to download

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 download: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced class 12th board results today, May 25. Students who appeared in the Rajasthan 12th Arts exam can download their results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

This year, the exams were conducted between March 9 and April 12 from 8.30 PM till 11.45 PM. A total of 7,19,743 students appeared of which 7,09,415 students passed, as per the result. The result was declared by the State Education Minister today at 3.15 PM.

On May 17, the results for RBSE science, commerce have already announced. Students can now check their individual marks by using their registration number, date of birth, and other details. The easy steps to download Rajasthan 12th Arts results are given below.

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads 'Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credentials and click on the submit button Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 and save it for future reference

