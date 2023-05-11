Mizoram MBSE Result 2023 out for Class 10 on mbse.edu.in, check roll number wise HSLC individual marks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MBSE HSLC Result 2023 declared on mbse.edu.in

Mizoram MBSE Result 2023: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the class 10th result today, May 11. Students who appeared in the class 10th exams can check their results from the official website of mbse.edu.in.

To download MBSE Class 10 result 2023 online, students are required to enter their roll number, and registration number on the login. The step-by-step guide to downloading Mizoram MBSE Result 2023 is given below.

Mizoram MBSE Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Mizoram MBSE - mbse.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Mizoram MBSE Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, mobile number, and email id

Mizoram MBSE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Mizoram MBSE Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Mizoram MBSE Class 10 Result 2023

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) conducted the HSLC exams between February 27 and March 15, 2023. Students can directly download MBSE Class 10 Result 2023 by clicking on the above link.

