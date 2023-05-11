Delhi NMMS Result 2023 OUT, download result PDF on edudel.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi NMMS Result 2023 PDF available on edudel.nic.in

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 has been declared on the official website. The merit list of Delhi National Means cum Merit Scholarship (Delhi NMMS) 2023 for Delhi can be checked at edudel.nic.in.

Delhi NMMS Result 2023 is available in the form of a PDF which includes the student's name, roll number, gender, date of birth, father's name, and School ID. Delhi NMMS written exam 2023 was conducted on December 18.

'All the HoSs of the Govt./Govt. Aided schools of DoE, GNCT of Delhi are requested to disseminate the said result to all the concerned students of the school.', reads the notice.

The notice also stated that if there is any correction in name, category, date of birth, etc of the selected candidates, the same may be submitted along with the supporting documents upto May 12 in the office of the Deputy Director of Education (Science & TV Branch), Old Gargi College Building, Lajpat Nagar-IV, New Delhi-110024.

Delhi NMMS Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of edudel.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Delhi NMMS Result 2022' link

It will take you to the notification PDF

Check roll number wise Delhi NMMS Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Delhi NMMS Result 2023

ALSO READ | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Board to declare Class 10th Results on May 19 | details here

ALSO READ | NEET 2023 answer key soon on neet.nta.nic.in, check all latest updates