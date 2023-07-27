Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023 OUT, Download at uok.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023 download link at uok.ac.in, uniexam.org

Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023, uok result 2023 3rd year, www.uok.ac.in result 2023: The University of Kota (UOK) has announced the results of Bachelors of Arts (BA) third year. Students can download their results from the official website of UOK, uok.ac.in, uniexam.org using their roll numbers, date of birth etc.

Kota University BA 3rd year exams were conducted in the month of March 2023 for various subjects including English, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Hindi, History, Psychology, Physical Education and General Knowledge. The exams were conducted in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon with a duration of 3 hours for each shift. The easy steps to download the results are below.

Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, uok.ac.in, uniexam.org Click on the link that reads, 'Kota University BA 3rd year result' under results It will take you to a new window where you need to put your roll number, mother's name and proceed for result Kota University BA 3rd year result will appear on the screen

Kota University BA 3rd year result direct download link

Students can now check their performance and plan their career according to their results. The direct link to the results can be accessed by clicking on the above link.