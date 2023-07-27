Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023 OUT, Download at uok.ac.in

Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023 has been announced today. Check how to download, direct link and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 16:37 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023 download link at uok.ac.in, uniexam.org

Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023, uok result 2023 3rd year, www.uok.ac.in result 2023: The University of Kota (UOK) has announced the results of Bachelors of Arts (BA) third year. Students can download their results from the official website of UOK, uok.ac.in, uniexam.org using their roll numbers, date of birth etc.

Kota University BA 3rd year exams were conducted in the month of March 2023 for various subjects including English, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Hindi, History, Psychology, Physical Education and General Knowledge. The exams were conducted in two shifts - Morning and Afternoon with a duration of 3 hours for each shift. The easy steps to download the results are below. 

Kota University BA 3rd year result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website, uok.ac.in, uniexam.org
  2. Click on the link that reads, 'Kota University BA 3rd year result' under results
  3. It will take you to a new window where you need to put your roll number, mother's name and proceed for result
  4. Kota University BA 3rd year result will appear on the screen

Kota University BA 3rd year result direct download link

 

Students can now check their performance and plan their career according to their results. The direct link to the results can be accessed by clicking on the above link. 

 

