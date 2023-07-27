Lucknow University UG admission 2023: Merit list for BCA, and LLB- 5 year courses OUT, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow University UG admission 2023 merit list out for BCA and LLB 5 year courses

Lucknow University UG admission 2023, Lucknow University admission 2023, Lucknow University admission 2023 merit list: Lucknow University has released the merit list for BCA and LLB - 5 year courses on its website. Students who applied for the undergraduate admission procedure can download the merit list from the university's official website.

Lucknow University UG admission 2023: Choice Filling schedule

All those who meet the eligibility criteria according to the merit list can participate in the counselling procedure. To appear in the counselling process, the students will have to first submit their preferences through the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. The choice filling window has been started today, July 27. The students can submit their applications latest by July 30. The direct link to the choice filling process are given below.

To fill up choices for the counselling round, the candidates are required to enter credientials on the login page available on the official website. The selection of the choices will impact on the admittance list which will be released in the future. The students must provide information such as their chosen universities and colleges, as well as a minimum of three selections for each of their major 1 and major 2 subjects (B.A. and B.Sc. ), as well as a minimum of six choices for their minor 1 subject (B.A. and B.Sc.).

Students have been advised to cross check the details provided in the choice filling process. It will not be altered, once locked. Students have been advised to fill up the choices in the stipulated timeline. If they fails to apply for the choice filling process, they will be ineligible for the seat allotment.

Lucknow University UG admission 2023: How to apply for choice filling?

Visit the official website of Lucknow University Register yourself first and then proceed for application process Choose desired course you wish to apply Review application form before submitting Pay application fee if applicable Take a printout of the confirmation page for future refererence

Choice Filling direct link