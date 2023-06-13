KCET 2023 Result likely on June 15; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET 2023 result date

KCET Result 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2023. As per the reports, the KEA will announce the KCET result on June 15, 2023. Once the scorecard is released, candidates who took the entrance exam will be able to check their KCET Results from the official website— kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Aspirants can download their KCET Results by using login credentials such as application number and first four characters of their name. KEA conducted the KCET 2023 exam for admission to engineering, farm science, veterinary, BSc (nursing) and other professional courses on May 20 and 21. While the Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Result: How to Download?

Candidates can check the KCET Result by following the simple steps given here.

Step 1: Visit at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'KCET 2023 Result' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: KCET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download KCET Result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

The KCET is a state-level entrance exam being held for candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate (UG) programmes offered by government, university, private-aided, and private unaided institutes in the state of Karnataka.