CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 15 Exam Out; Donwload link

Follow us on CUET PG Admit Card 2023 June 15 exam released

CUET PG Admit Card: The admit card for Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2023) June 15 exam released. Aspirants can download their CUET admit card 2023 through the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held in computer based test (CBT) format in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 Noon and from 3 PM to 5 PM.

Aspirants can access and download their CUET admit card by using their application number and date of birth. The admit card is an important document to carry on the exam day. Along with the CUET PG admit card, candidates should also carry a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

"There are some candidates who have not received their CUET admit card for the above dates will get the same in subsequent phases. Those candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated later. For such candidates the test would be rescheduled in due course," NTA said in a statement.

Direct Link: CUET PG Admit Card 2023

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their CUET PG admit card on the website.