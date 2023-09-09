JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 ANNOUNCED at jkbose.nic.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 OUT

JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the revaluation result for class 10th. Candidates who appeared in the 10th class exam and applied for the re-evaluation can download their results from the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023'

It will take you to the new window where you will see the PDF

Cntrl+F+name and search

Download JKBOSE 10th revaluation result 2023 PDF and save it for future reference

According to the official data, a total of 1,678 candidates have applied for the re-evaluation of class 10 results from the Jammu Division. Of which, there is no changes in the results of 1,356 candidates. A total of 857 candidates have applied for the revaluation of the class 10 results from the Kashmir Division.

The results for class 10 was declared on June 19 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 79.89 percent. The pass pwercentage of boys was recorded at 78.23% and for girls, it was 81.68%.

On September 7, the revaluation results for class 12th were also announced for soft and hard zones. In soft zone schools, a total of 5,338 students filed for revaluation; 4,298 of those applicants had unchanged test scores. There have been no changes to the test results for 552 of the 666 students who applied for re-evaluation in the challenging zone.